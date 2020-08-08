Cadence Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Encore Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,861,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. 729,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

