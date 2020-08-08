Cadence Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PJT Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

NYSE:PJT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 91,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,554. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.96. PJT Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $232.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.