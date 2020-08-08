Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,727,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157,173. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

