CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

CRNCY opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.17.

About CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.