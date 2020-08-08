Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 177.22 ($2.18).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNE shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 246 ($3.03) to GBX 131 ($1.61) in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target (up previously from GBX 120 ($1.48)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 130 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 216.80 ($2.67). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.42 million and a PE ratio of 8.18.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

