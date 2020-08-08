Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.09.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

