Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $1.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

