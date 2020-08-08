Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

CNQ stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.92. 4,307,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,827,380. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

