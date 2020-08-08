Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $115.71

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $115.71 and traded as high as $125.66. Canadian Tire shares last traded at $120.49, with a volume of 1,040,552 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$130.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$126.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$117.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$101.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68.

Canadian Tire Company Profile (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

