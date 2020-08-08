Canal Insurance CO Sells 11,850 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canal Insurance CO lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.0% of Canal Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 206,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.45. 21,889,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,890,424. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $212.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

