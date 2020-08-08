Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.37

Shares of Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.37 and traded as low as $2.89. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 93,530 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cancer Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 39.76% and a negative net margin of 45.91%.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

