Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €59.83 ($67.23).

A number of research firms have recently commented on COK. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($68.54) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

ETR COK traded up €1.05 ($1.18) on Friday, hitting €51.35 ($57.70). 111,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom has a 12 month low of €31.20 ($35.06) and a 12 month high of €59.05 ($66.35). The business’s fifty day moving average is €48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

