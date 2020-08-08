Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 861,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NYSE CMD opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. Cantel Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.65 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cantel Medical will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut their target price on Cantel Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cantel Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

