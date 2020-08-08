Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.80

Shares of Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $129.80 and traded as low as $71.00. Capital & Regional shares last traded at $77.60, with a volume of 136,729 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 74.50 ($0.92).

The firm has a market cap of $86.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.80.

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

