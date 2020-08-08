Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $114.40

Carr’s Group PLC (LON:CARR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.40 and traded as high as $140.02. Carr’s Group shares last traded at $136.00, with a volume of 11,070 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.21 million and a PE ratio of 9.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

About Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

