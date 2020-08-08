Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $68,303,250.00 in Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00.

Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $225.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.19.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 181.15% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after buying an additional 4,654,539 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 408.5% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,265 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 37.8% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after buying an additional 1,049,366 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 23.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,033,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,035,000 after acquiring an additional 382,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $148.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Carvana from $100.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.52.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.