carVertical Price Hits $0.0003 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. carVertical has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $12,616.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00110466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.68 or 0.01969383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00191928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00110186 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

