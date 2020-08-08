Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Catalent posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.17. 552,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,771. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 125.96, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 390.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 646.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 205.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

