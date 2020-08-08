Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. 152,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,408. The company has a market cap of $64.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

