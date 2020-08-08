Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several research firms have commented on CPRX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 52.28%. The business had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.68 million. Analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

