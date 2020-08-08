CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.61

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.87. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 139,574 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $54.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

In other news, CEO Yunfei Li bought 2,062,619 shares of CBAK Energy Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $990,057.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,726,705 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,818.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Evk New Energy Auto Ltd Asia bought 2,151,017 shares of CBAK Energy Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,488.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,702,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,255.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

