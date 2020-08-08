CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,167 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,443,000 after buying an additional 1,741,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after buying an additional 602,047 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.19. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

