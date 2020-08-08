CCG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,261 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.47. 44,933,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,163,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $274.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

