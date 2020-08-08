Ccore Trading Down 46.3% Over Last 7 Days (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Ccore has traded 46.3% lower against the dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $9,731.91 and $11.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00106841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.55 or 0.01983678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00194604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000894 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00111555 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

