CCUniverse Price Reaches $0.0000 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $8,817.69 and approximately $52.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 805,755,188 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,072,250 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

