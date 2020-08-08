CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,061.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,197 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.19% of CDW worth $30,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 16.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.38.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $114.77. 678,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,013. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

