Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,251 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUN stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,135. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.76. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels.

