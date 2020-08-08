CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163,412.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $163,412.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.94 or 0.04962280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050339 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013348 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, IDEX, Coinsuper and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.