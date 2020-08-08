CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 32.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $191,880.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Coinsuper and RightBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $587.91 or 0.05004752 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002270 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050689 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029757 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014259 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

