Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Down 5.7% in July

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.85.

Shares of CE stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Celanese has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,886,000 after purchasing an additional 548,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 390,262 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 801,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 291,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 189.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 438,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 286,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

