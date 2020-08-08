Celer Network Market Capitalization Tops $31.53 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including TOKOK, Gate.io, Binance and Bilaxy. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $31.53 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.35 or 0.04966034 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029395 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013331 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,861,794,542 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

