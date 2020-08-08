Celo Trading Up 11.9% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Celo has a total market cap of $243.52 million and $416,454.00 worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00016634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.81 or 0.01979058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00093156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00192770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00110627 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg.

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.