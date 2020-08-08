Celsion (CLSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 3,908.00%. On average, analysts expect Celsion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celsion stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.14.

CLSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Celsion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Dawson James downgraded shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

