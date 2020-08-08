Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce sales of $130,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion also reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $510,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,908.00% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on CLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Dawson James cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Celsion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 70.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 370.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 62,722 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.14. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.