Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 181.43 ($2.23).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centamin from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centamin to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Centamin from GBX 172 ($2.12) to GBX 184 ($2.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.95) target price (up previously from GBX 220 ($2.71)) on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 220.10 ($2.71) on Friday. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 88.28 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 193.95 ($2.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

