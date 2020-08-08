Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90 EPS.

Shares of CENTA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 320,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.48. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $41.10.

CENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

