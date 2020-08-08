Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Cerro Grande Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Cerro Grande Mining shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

About Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF)

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. Its primary property is the Pimenton Mine that covers an area of 3,121 hectares located in the high mountain range of Chile.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerro Grande Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerro Grande Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.