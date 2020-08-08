ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ChannelAdvisor updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ECOM traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $17.79. 659,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,738. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $537.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.03. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

