Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 234.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories Intl. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4,082.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after buying an additional 4,200,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,390,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 703,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after acquiring an additional 119,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 352,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $3.80 on Friday, hitting $221.60. 504,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a 200 day moving average of $161.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

