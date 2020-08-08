Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Announces Dividend of $0.34

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Chemed has increased its dividend by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemed to earn $17.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

CHE traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $511.92. 44,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,028. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.09.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.53, for a total value of $142,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,003,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,323,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,020 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

