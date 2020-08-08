Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 339,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

CQP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

CQP opened at $36.81 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 106.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

