Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.80. 7,184,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,787,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.40. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63, a PEG ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

