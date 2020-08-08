Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 4.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

CVX stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.80. 7,184,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,787,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.40. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

