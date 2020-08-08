Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.44). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 58.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 million. On average, analysts expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

