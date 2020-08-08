Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $95.53. The company has a market cap of $376.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.78 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Childrens Place news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 825.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 812,388 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 723.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,329 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 73.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 185,682 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 8,982.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 169,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 167,429 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 153.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 157,553 shares during the period.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.