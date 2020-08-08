CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

CIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

CIM opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.88. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 31.6% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,372,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,140,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,242,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 536,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 422,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

