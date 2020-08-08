China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) Stock Price Down 1.7%

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) shares fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58, 195,196 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 218,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.27% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

