Chrono.tech Market Cap Hits $1.92 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Chrono.tech token can currently be bought for $2.71 or 0.00023062 BTC on major exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $121,262.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00040603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.28 or 0.05007794 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029567 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

Chrono.tech is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech.

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.