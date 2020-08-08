Chronobank Price Tops $1.06 on Top Exchanges (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. Chronobank has a market cap of $749,983.00 and approximately $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronobank coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.73 or 0.01980241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00092002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00193117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00110423 BTC.

Chronobank Coin Profile

Chronobank was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.