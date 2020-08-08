Chronologic (DAY) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Chronologic token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001357 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a market cap of $151,757.71 and approximately $346.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chronologic has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.02 or 0.01978488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00101395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00193995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00111204 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,236,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,429 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

